Lana Del Rey and Ben Gibbard duet on Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Follow You into the Dark”: Watch

Lana Del Rey and Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard

Lana Del Rey’s tour in support of Norman Fucking Rockwell! continues to bring unexpected surprises. While past shows have seen her bring out iconic guests like Chris Isaak and Joan Baez, or legends’ offspring like Sean Lennon and Adam Cohen, she’s made room for modern favorites too. Jack Antonoff, Weyes Blood, and Zella Day joined her in Los Angeles last month, and during her concert in Colorado on Monday night, LDR welcomed Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Julia Jacklin onto the stage.

Gibbard actually opened the show at Denver’s Bellco Theatre with a solo set, before later returning to the stage to duet with the headliner. Together, they delivered an acoustic rendition of DCFC’s signature Plans cut “I Will Follow You into the Dark”.



Later, Jacklin came out to play her own Crushing track “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You” with Lana Del Rey. Watch video of both performances below.

(Read: 10 Touring Artists Who Shaped the Decade in Music)

LDR’s Ultraviolence was just named one of our favorite records of the decade. Her tour behind NFR! rolls on through the middle of the month, so there are likely plenty more collaborations to come. Get your chance to see some live by grabbing tickets here.

Meanwhile, Death Cab recently dropped their Blue EP. Gibbard has some solo gigs lined up for January, with a handful of full-band concerts set for February. Tickets are available here. Jacklin is out on the road supporting Crushing, and you can find those tickets here.