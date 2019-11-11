Lana Del Rey brings out Best Coast and Lucy Dacus in Chicago: Watch

Nearly every stop on Lana Del Rey’s tour in support of Norman Fucking Rockwell! has resulted in a notable on-stage collaboration. On Friday night at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, LDR welcomed two more guest surprise guests in Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino and Lucy Dacus.

Dacus actually opened the show, so while the crowd may have anticipated her eventual collaborative appearance, it was a bit of a surprise when Cosentino came out first. She and LDR joined forces to cover Best Coast’s 2010 favorite “When I’m with You”. Del Rey then stepped aside, ceding the stage to Cosentino for “Up All Night” off The Only Place.



Later in the set, Dacus brought out her guitar to duet with Del Rey on “Night Shift”, the biggest hit from one of the best albums of the decade, Historian. (LDR’s Ultraviolence also slots in on that list, by the way.) Watch both performances below.

(Read: 10 Touring Artists Who Shaped the Decade in Music)

Throughout her tour, Lana Del Rey has performed with such icons as Joan Baez and Chris Isaak, more contemporary stars like Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Weyes Blood, and the children of famous artists like Adam Cohen and Sean Lennon. There are a few more US dates on the tour before LDR heads to Europe, so can get tickets here and see who she brings out next.

Earlier this month, Best Coast announced Always Tomorrow, their first album since 2015. Dacus, meanwhile, recently completed her holiday-themed 2019 EP with the release of “Fools Gold”.