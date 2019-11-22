On Tonight’s Late Shift: Trap, Ambient, Footwork, Breakbeat Dub … and Jimmy Buffet

Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Late Shift returns with its second episode on Consequence of Sound Radio.

For the uninitiated, Late Shift is a weekly variety program hosted by Kevin McMahon and featuring DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside 90 minutes.



This week’s theme is… Grapes! Blistering through a mix of trap and footwork into moody dub from Jay Glass and Demdike Stare, Late Shift takes a pit stop for some funk and techno, an ambient passage from this year’s excellent Pablo’s Eye trilogy, and closes with a montage of Fred Flintstone, Bill Hicks, and Jimmy Buffet, amongst others.

It all goes down tonight — Saturday, November 23rd — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned each Friday for a rundown.