Consequence of Sound Radio launches new show Late Shift

Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Insomnia loves company. Enter Late Shift.

Hosted by our own Kevin McMahon, Late Shift is a weekly variety program on Consequence of Sound Radio featuring DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside 90 minutes.



This week’s theme is Transactive Memory — shoutout Malcolm Gladwell — and floats between nostalgic big band jazz, trance, house, ambient, and the experimental space music of Ralph Lundsten. The night closes with a group of tracks that includes new music from Chicago-based newt, a chopped and screwed Nickleback tune, Shuggie Otis, Vincent Gallo, Kadhja Bonet, and whatever lies in between.

It all begins later tonight — Saturday, November 16th — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned each Friday for a rundown.