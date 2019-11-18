Liam Gallagher accuses brother Noel of attempting to shut down his Twitter

Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher

The familial feud between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher continues. Today, Liam has accused his former Oasis bandmate brother of wanting to silence him by attempting to shut down his Twitter account.

Taking to social media, Liam tweeted, “So news reaches me from afar that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x.” He added in another post, “Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number LFUKING x.”



Though it’s not totally clear where the accusation stems from, it could be in response to Noel’s recent interview with the The Big Issue (via Spin), during which he discussed his brother and the continually decreasing chance Oasis will ever reunite, stating, “He’d put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together.” He went on, “But every tweet he sends out, it’s another nail in the coffin of that idea. If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said, you are fucking more of a moron than you look.”

The squabble is one of many the brothers have aired out in the public over the years. Back in June, Noel dismissed fan’s pleas for a band reunion and referred to his brother as a “fat man in an anorak.” Oasis may be off the table, but Liam’s been busy with his solo stuff, including his recently released LP Why Me? Why Not, along with his new documentary As It Was, chronicling his comeback post family band break-up.

