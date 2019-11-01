New posthumous Lil Peep album Everybody’s Everything to be released in November

Lil Peep

Lil Peep’s posthumous EP Goth Angel Sinner just dropped a day ago, and now Columbia Records has announced a follow-up compilation. Out November 15th, Everybody’s Everything is a career-spanning collection of rarities, favorites, and unreleased tracks. The album’s release is timed to coincide with a documentary about the late rapper of the same name, which arrives a few days prior.

Looking over the tracklist, it’s clear devoted fans will have already heard most of this material. Until Everybody’s Everything, however, much of it was spread across different projects and streaming platforms, and even some of the previous releases have since been reworked or restored. For instance, this past January we got “I’ve Been Waiting” with iLoveMakonnen and Pete Wentz, but on the “Original Version” presented here, only iLoveMakonnen is credited. Other collaborators include Rich the Kid, Gab3, and Lil Tracy.



Everybody’s Everything will be available in digital and physical forms, including a double-LP with gatefold packaging that comes with photos from Lil Peep’s life. Pre-orders are going on now.

The documentary film Everybody’s Everything will receive a limited release November 12th in 100 theaters before expanding wider on Friday, November 15th. Ticketing information is available on the film’s website.

While fans are no doubt excited for every new track and clip they can get, these posthumous releases touch on the tricky issue of artist exploitation. That’s an ongoing concern with Lil Peep, whose mother filed a wrongful death suit against her son’s managers, alleging that they supplied him with drugs so they could continue to profit off him.

Everybody’s Everything Artwork:

Everybody’s Everything Tracklist:

01. Liar

02. AQUAFINA (feat. Rich the Kid)

03. RATCHETS (feat. Lil Tracy)

04. Rockstarz (feat. Gab3)

05. LA To London (feat. Gab3)

06. Fangirl (feat. Gab3)

07. Text Me (feat. Era)

08. PRINCESS

09. Moving On

10. Belgium

11. When I Lie

12. I’ve Been Waiting (Original Version) (feat. iLoveMakonnen)

13. Live Forever

14. ghost boy

15. Keep My Coo

16. white tee (feat. Lil Tracy)

17. cobain (feat. Lil Tracy)

18. witchblades (feat. Lil Tracy)

19. walk away as the door slams (acoustic) (feat. Lil Tracy)