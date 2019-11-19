Lil Reese drops new song “Come Outside” after being released from hospital: Stream

Lil Reese, photo via Instagram/@reesemoney300

Last week, Chicago rapper Lil Reese was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the neck. Thankfully, within a few days, he was out of the hospital and dropping messages to fans on social media. As his recovery continues, he’s now shared his first track since the scary incident, “Come Outside”.

Recorded shortly before the shooting, “Come Outside” is all thudding bass and eerie keys. “That boy scared, don’t come outside/ They throw rocks, they go hide,” Lil Reese raps on the track. “That ain’t how we rock up on my side/ It gonna be a homicide.” Fortunately, life didn’t imitate art this time.



In addition to the new song, Reese gave followers a look at his injury, sharing a photo revealing the gnarly staples in his neck wound. “Lifes a gamble I got hella luck 🖤,” read the Instagram caption.

He also tweeted a note to those sending positive thoughts his way while he recovers: “I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can’t lie thank y’all no matter what you do out here always talk to god.”

Stream Lil Reese’s “Come Outside” below, followed by his social media messages.