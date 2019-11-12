Lil Reese shot outside Chicago, in critical condition

Lil Reese

Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

ABC 7 reports that the 26-year-old Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was shot in the neck while stopped at an intersection in Country Club Hills, Illinois. Witnesses reported seeing a male exit a separate vehicle, shoot Taylor with “a small rifle,” and flee.



When police arrived on the scene, Taylor was already at the hospital. Officers found his vehicle with blood on the driver’s seat and on the ground by the driver’s-side door. An unidentified man took Taylor to the Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest; he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Details of the incident are scare, but reports indicate Taylor was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.

As news of the shooting began to spread, Taylor’s frequent collaborator, Lil Durk, tweeted out a simple but vague message: “Reese good.”

This is a developing story…