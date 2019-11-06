Liturgy

Experimental black metal band Liturgy will return in 2020 with two new releases: a full-length album called HAQQ, and the soundtrack to leader Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s Origin of the Alimonies opera. The Brooklyn-based band also shared the decadent soundtrack interlude “Apparition of the Eternal Church”, a reinterpretation of French composer Olivier Messiaen’s 1932 solo organ piece Apparition Sur l’Elise Eternelle.

We’ve already heard another new Liturgy song, “God of Love”, and by all accounts, the band appears to be back with a slew of new genre-bending music after a short hiatus following 2015’s The Ark Work. “Apparition of the Eternal Church” is listed as an interlude in Origin of the Alimonies, which is credited to Hunter Hunt-Hendrix featuring Liturgy (whereas HAQQ will be a billed solely as a Liturgy album).



Liturgy took a break after The Ark Work, with drummer Greg Fox and Hunt-Hendrix occasionally appearing across Brooklyn in other side-projects or experimental jam sessions. Fox could be found contributing drums to the recurring Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal at Saint Vitus Bar alongside other artists such as ex-Dirty Projectors vocalist Deradoorian. Meanwhile, Hunt-Hendrix formed the experimental “trap metal” trio HEVM with Brooklyn artists MV Carbon and Eve Essex, playing live sets around the city.

Later this month, Liturgy will set out on a short West Coast tour, including a performance of Origin of the Alimonies on November 16th at REDCAT in Los Angeles. Hunt-Hendrix previously debuted the opera at National Sawdust in Brooklyn a year ago, and it features Liturgy performing the soundtrack with a large cast of other musicians. It’s a busy time for Hunt-Hendrix, who is also presenting his first solo art exhibition, “PERICHORESIS”, at Libertine in Los Angeles starting November 23rd.

Release dates for HAQQ and Origin of the Alimonies are coming soon. Check out the artwork for both albums and stream “Apparition of the Eternal Church” below.

Liturgy West Coast Tour Dates:

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ REDCAT (Origin of the Alimonies opera performance)

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Highline

HAQQ Artwork:

Origin of the Alimonies Artwork: