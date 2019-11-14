Liz Phair shows off her “Good Side” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Liz Phair on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Liz Phair stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night to perform her latest single, “Good Side”, and discuss her new memoir. Watch a replay of her performance and interview below.

“Good Side” is the debut single from her upcoming full-length and first album in nearly a decade. In true Liz Phair fashion, the song starts off sounding a bit subtle and sinister before exploding into a big pop-rock chorus. On Seth Meyers, she emphasized these contrasts. Her voice hung in the lower register and she strummed her guitar softly — that was until the chorus arrived, where she leaned into the song’s big rush and a huge smile spread across her face. It was the exact kind of comeback you want to see.



Meyers got a chance to fan out about her music, too, as both he and Phair lived in Chicago around the same time. He interviewed her about what it was like back then making a name for herself in the city, standing up to mansplainer boyfriends, and recording music to tapes.

(Read: Why It Will Never Be the Wrong Time for Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville)

Part of the interview was spent discussing her new memoir, Horror Stories, as well. Meyers asked about some of its pivotal moments, and what she will be looking forward to afterwards. One thing led to another and she wound up telling a great story about her anesthesiologist asking for her autograph while she was in labor. Watch it, as well as her performance, below.

Liz Phair has a few upcoming tour dates in New York City and San Francisco, with more performances likely to be announced. You can grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.