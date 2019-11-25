Lizzo delivers stunning performance of “Jerome” at the AMAs: Watch

Lizzo at the American Music Awards, photo via Twitter/@AMAs

One of this year’s biggest breakout stars, Lizzo took the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. She delivered a performance of “Jerome”, which you can rewatch below.

Before going into the soulful Cuz I Love You track (which is up for a Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy), Lizzo instructed the crowd to put their lights in the air. “This light represents the love that you have for yourself,” she said. “So shine bright.” She then proceeded to demonstrate how powerful her pipes really can be, delivering a dramatic performance on a spinning circular stand surrounded by fog.



Check out the replay, and then see Lizzo live for yourself by getting tickets here. You can also watch more AMAs performances by following our coverage.

In addition to performing her latest single, Lizzo was up for a trio of AMAs: Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B, Favorite Song — Soul/R&B (“Juice”), and New Artist of the Year. She lost the latter to Billie Eilish. Still, she also recently received more Grammy nominations than any other artist with eight, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for “Truth Hurts”; Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You; and Best New Artist.

After facing plagiarism accusations over her smash “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo was recently sued for libel by a delivery person she accused on Twitter of stealing her Postmates food. Thankfully, there’s been plenty of good news to balance the bad, like the fact she’ll be performing on Saturday Night Live when Eddie Murphy returns to host on December 21st.