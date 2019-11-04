Lorde delays her next album to mourn the passing of her dog

Lorde, photo by Ben Kaye

Lorde has been busy writing a new album, but she’s now hitting pause to mourn the passing of her dog. In a note to fans, she revealed that her inner light has “gone out” as a result of the death, and consequently the timetable for the Melodrama follow-up has changed.

Earlier this year, Lorde celebrated the two-year anniversary of Melodrama by announcing she had made progress on a follow-up album — a step forward from her piano-based brainstorming sessions at the end of 2018. In a newsletter sent to her subscribers, Lorde explained that the recent lack of “little notes” from her to fans to help “chart the constellations in [her] work” was intentional, a way to help define barriers within her creative process. But lately, her silence has stemmed from grief after losing her pet dog Pearl, who suffered two cardiac arrests, notes Pitchfork.



In the newsletter, Lorde explained that she adopted Pearl in 2018 and he was quickly “instrumental to the discovery that was taking place” for her upcoming third album. “I felt he led me towards the ideas. And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be,” she wrote. Come the end of the post, she closed by stating the album’s overall timetable has been pushed back. She wrote:

“So I’m asking for your patience, as 2020 comes around and you start to wonder where the next record is. I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you. It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallizes inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

For now, it looks like fans will have to hold Melodrama and Pure Heroine close until Lorde rediscovers the strength and creative drive to continue writing. Thankfully, if there’s any artist with a small but powerful enough discography to carry on an extensive void, it’s Lorde.