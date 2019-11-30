Louis C.K. tells Israeli audience “I’d rather be in Auschwitz than NYC”

Louis C.K.

Recently knighted edgelord Louis C.K. still has a job doing comedy, or at least he’s trying to. During a recent set in Tel Aviv, Israel, Louis C.K. told the crowd he would “rather be in Auschwitz than New York City.” He then added, “I mean now, not when it was open.”

This performance was part of an international comedy tour intended to clear up Louis C.K.’s name and help him regain his former fame. Based on his jokes in Tel Aviv, it doesn’t look like he’s doing a good job of that. At another point during the show, he advised audience members to avoid masturbating in front of female comics like he did, reports Page Six. “If they say ‘yes’, then still don’t do it, because it’s not popular,” he said.



Of course, it comes as no surprise that Louis C.K. would tell a Holocaust joke to an Israeli audience. During previous sets as of late, the comedian has made jokes about rape, Parkland survivors, gender-neutral pronouns, the “black people” who stuck by his side, and his experience of losing “$35 million in an hour” after the allegations broke.

(Read: Louis CK, Kevin Spacey, and the No Apology Tour: How Ignorance is Bliss in Trump’s America)

Is there a line between tasteless shock-jock comedy and raw unfiltered comedy? Yes, of course, but those guys who insist there isn’t a line always seem to struggle understanding the difference in general. Not only that, but those same guys — who Louis C.K. wants to preach to as a newcomer to their club — can’t grasp that these jokes are lazy 4chan leftovers.

Louis C.K.’s new material may suck, but the disgraced comedian wants to make sure nobody steals those generic jokes before he can profit off them. Earlier this year, he issued a stern copyright notice to prevent reporting on his standup shows. It makes a point to threaten publications who quote his material. So, yeah, let’s see if it works.