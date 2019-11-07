Lucy Dacus celebrates a bittersweet New Year’s on “Fool’s Gold”: Stream

Lucy Dacus, photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

For her new 2019 EP, Lucy Dacus set out to tell the story of a year through its holidays. The boygenius songwriter has been slowly releasing a mix of covers and originals since January, and today we can partake in the final celebration: “Fool’s Gold”, set at a party on New Year’s Eve.

The guitars are pensive and the lyrics are full of pointed fingers. “He’ll blame the alcohol/ And you’ll blame the full moon/ She’ll blame the fall of man/ But I blame the part of you/ That can’t let up on the reigns,” Dacus croons. Apparently, the song is based on true events. As Dacus explained in a statement,



“I started writing Fool’s Gold the moment after the last person left a New Year’s Eve party I hosted in 2018. I did what I said — drank the last of the champagne alone, felt anxious, and locked the door behind everyone. New Year’s has grown to be my favorite holiday, and this may be my favorite song on the EP.”

Check out “Fool’s Gold” below.

With the New Year musically ushered in, Lucy Dacus has officially celebrated the seven holidays that tell the story of her 2019: Valentine’s Day (“La Vie en Rose”), Mother’s Day (“My Mother & I”), Independence Day (“Forever Half Mast”), Halloween (“In the Air Tonight”), Christmas (“Last Christmas”), and our personal favorite, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday (“Dancing in the Dark”).

2019 is out this Friday, November 8th from Matador Records. It follows 2018’s Historian, which was not only one of the best rock releases of the decade, but the 55th best album of the 2010s overall.

Dacus has a few dates left on her North American tour and you can get tickets here.