On new lullaby album, Snoop Dogg will serenizzle your infant

Snoop Dogg, photo by Philip Cosores

Snoop Dogg has announced a new album for infants, Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg. A vinyl edition arrived yesterday for Record Store Day, with streaming available December 6th.

These tunes for tykes come from Rockabye Baby! Music, which makes instrumental versions of popular songs. The Beatles, Drake, Katy Perry, and more have previously gotten the bedtime treatment.



The Doggfather makes for an interesting kiddie companion. What infant wouldn’t want to bop to “Gin and Juice”, or rockabye to “California Roll”? Already “Doggy Dogg World” sounds like a hit kids’ show waiting to happen. Just don’t take “Drop It Like It’s Hot” too literally. Check out the full tracklist below, and listen sampls of the album here.

Snoop Dogg is currently on tour in support of his latest album I Wanna Thank Me. You can get tickets here.

Last month on his 48th birthday, Snoop was gifted a bouquet of 48 pre-rolled joints. It was a lavish display, even for a man who employs a full time blunt roller.

Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg Artwork:

Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg Tracklist:

01. Gin and Juice

02. What’s My Name?

03. Beautiful

04. Drop It Like It’s Hot

05. Lay Low

06. Sensual Seduction

07. Young, Wild & Free

08. Snoop’s Upside Ya Head

09. California Roll

10. Trust Me

11. Slow Down

12. Doggy Dogg World