Mad Cool Festival adds Deftones, Foals, Finneas, and more to 2020 lineup

Mad Cool Festival 2020

Mad Cool Festival has unveiled the second wave of its 2020 lineup.

Already, the Madrid festival has confirmed the participation of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove Lo, and Twenty One Pilots.



Now, eight new names have been announced: Deftones, Foals, Wolf Alice, Finneas, Richard Hawley, Nothing But Thieves, Pale Waves, and Jamie Cullum.

More lineup announcements will be rolled out in the coming months.

This year marks Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary and the festival is celebrating with the addition of a fourth day of music. It all goes down July 8th-11th, 2020 at Espacio Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain. Tickets go on sale beginning December 1st via the festival’s website.

Revisit our coverage from Mad Cool 2019, and listen to an episode of This Must Be the Gig recorded at the festival below.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is Mad Cool Festival’s North American media partner

