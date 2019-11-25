Mad Cool Festival adds HAIM, Cage the Elephant, Refused, and more to 2020 lineup

Mad Cool Festival 2020

Mad Cool Festival has expanded its 2020 lineup with the addition of several more acts.

Already, the Madrid festival has confirmed the participation of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Deftones, Pixies, Foals, Alt-J, Tove Lo, Wolf Alice, Finneas, Richard Hawley, and Twenty One Pilots.



They’l now be joined by the likes of HAIM, Cage the Elephant, Refused, The Rapture, Tycho, Paul Weller, Modeselektor, Major Lazer, Diplo, Khalid, London Grammar, YUNGBLUD, Blood Red Shoes, and Octo Octa.

More lineup announcements will be rolled out in the coming months.

This year marks Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary and the festival is celebrating with the addition of a fourth day of music. It all goes down July 8th-11th, 2020 at Espacio Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain. Tickets go on sale beginning December 1st via the festival’s website.

Revisit our coverage from Mad Cool 2019, and listen to an episode of This Must Be the Gig recorded at the festival below.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is Mad Cool Festival’s North American media partner

