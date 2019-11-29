Faith No More, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Another day, another massive lineup announcement for Mad Cool Festival 2020.

The annual festival, taking place in Madrid, Spain from July 8th-11th, has already confirmed the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Deftones, Pixies, HAIM, Cage the Elephant, Foals, Alt-J, Tove Lo, Refused, The Rapture, Modeselektor, Four Tet, Wolf Alice, Tycho, Major Lazer, Khalid, Finneas, Richard Hawley, and Twenty One Pilots.



Now, 30 more acts have been added to the fold, led by none other than Faith No More. The hard rock veterans recently announced their first European tour in five years, and the itinerary includes a headlining appearance at Mad Cool on July 11th.

Other new additions include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Charli XCX, Angel Olsen, Rex Orange County, Floating Points, Peggy Gou, Phoebe Bridgers, Hobo Johnson, The Regrettes, Seasick Steve, and Cherry Glazzer, among others.

Check out the as-yet-announced Mad Cool 2020 lineup below. As you can see, many more acts, including a Friday headliner, are still to be announced.

This year marks Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary and the festival is celebrating with the addition of a fourth day of music. It all goes down July 8th-11th, 2020 at Espacio Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain. Tickets go on sale beginning December 1st via the festival’s website.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is Mad Cool Festival’s North American media partner