Madonna cancels “Madame X” tour dates due to health issues

Madonna

Madonna has been forced to cancel the Boston portion of her “Madame X Tour” due to health issues. “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events… the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders,” she announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The pop singer’s Boston run was originally scheduled for November 30th through December 2nd at the city’s Boch Wang Theatre. The tour in support of her latest album, Madame X, will resume December 7th when Madonna kicks off her three-date stint in Philadelphia.



This isn’t the only hitch Madonna has had while on the road this season; fans recently banded together to file a lawsuit against the artist over her late concert start times.

Find Madonna’s updated tour schedule below, and grab your tickets here.