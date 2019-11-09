Madonna sued by fans over late concert start times

Madonna at Eurovision

Madonna’s tardiness has landed her a class action lawsuit.

According to TMZ, several Madonna fans have joined forces to sue the pop singer over the start times for her “Madame X Tour”. As our own Michael Roffman experienced at a show in Chicago, Madge has made it a habit to take the stage up to two hours later than advertised.



A fan named Nate Hollander was the suit’s initial plaintiff, after he was denied a refund on the tickets he purchased for over $1,000. He’s since recruited other fans to turn it into a class action suit.

Representatives for Madonna have yet to formally respond to the lawsuit, but the singer has taken the proactive step of changing the official start time of her tour dates from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. If you don’t mind staying up late, you can pick up tickets to Madonna’s upcoming “Madame X” tour dates here.