Maggie Rogers shares new song “Love You for a Long Time”: Stream

Maggie Rogers, photo by Ben Kaye

Maggie Rogers has had a hell of a run since releasing her Heard It in a Past Life debut album at the top of the year. She got to perform with her former NYU professor, Questlove, on Fallon; sang alongside the iconic Dolly Parton at Newport Folk Festival; and just wrapped a massive sold-out tour. Now, hot on the heels of a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, she’s capping off her stellar 2019 with a new track called “Love You for a Long Time”.

The song comes as something of a love letter for those who have supported Rogers during her rise over the last three years. With producers Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Twenty One Pilots) and Nate Mercereau giving her folk-pop a bright bit of pep, she sings, “You know that I can never make this up/ I found the reason I’m not giving up/ I felt the fever and I know it was mine/ Oh, I am going to love you for a long time.”



Explaining the song’s development in a press release, Rogers said she penned most of “Love You for a Long Time” even before her hit single “Light On”. The whirlwind scheduling around her album’s recording led to the song falling by the wayside, but she returned to it a year and a half later. She continued,

“Since then, a lot has changed in my life, but one of the biggest changes has been my relationship with my band. I’ve been playing with most of my band for about three years now and over the course of touring this record we’ve become real adopted family. As we set out on our biggest tour yet this fall, I wanted to bring new work to our stage and give this song I love so much an arrangement that showcased the deep personal and creative bonds I’ve formed with these special people in my life. So I wrote a bridge, finished the song, and recorded it in LA in August. I produced it with my trusted friend and collaborator Ricky Reed, with some arrangement help from the brilliant Nate Mercereau on bass and guitar. It’s a song about love in all its forms — romantic love, the love I feel for my friends, the love I feel for my band, and the love I’ve shared with all of you. I wanted it to sound like the last days of summer. I wanted it to sound as wild and alive as new love feels.”

Take a listen below.