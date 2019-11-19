Mandy Moore announces first tour in 10 years

Mandy Moore

For the better part of the last decade, Mandy Moore has kept busy with acting work. She currently stars on the NBC sitcom This is Us, for which she’s been nominated for an Emmy Award, and has also appeared in variety of feature films. Now, though, Moore is harkening back to her pop star beginnings with news of a new album, her first in over a decade, as well as a supporting US tour.

The 29-date tour kicks off March 20th in Pittsburgh and runs through early June. Notably, she’ll play shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Chicago Theatre, and San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre along the way.



“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore says in a statement. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd via Ticketmaster. You can also get tickets here.

Moore’s as-yet-untitled new album is due out next year via Verve. Thus far, she’s previewed the release with a pair of singles: “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose”. Take a listen below.

Mandy Moore 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center *

03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata *

03/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

03/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

03/26 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre *

03/27 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre *

03/30 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC *

03/31 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

04/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre *

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center *

04/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre *

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre *

04/08 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater *

04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Starz Center *

04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre *

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

04/23 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre ^

04/24 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performing Arts Center ^

04/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre ^

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre ^

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

* = w/ Bedouine

^ = w/ Madison Cunningham