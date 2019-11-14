Marilyn Manson to support Ozzy Osbourne on 2020 North American tour

Marilyn Manson, photo by Raymond Ahner / Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Antichrist Superstar will be teaming up with the Prince of Darkness in 2020. Marilyn Manson has just been announced as the support act on Ozzy Osbourne’s rescheduled North American tour.

This leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” farewell outing was originally slated to kick off in May 2019, with Megadeth as support. However, the tour was postponed when Ozzy sustained serious injuries in a fall at home, forcing him to nix his 2019 dates.



While the dates for the rescheduled North American shows were immediately announced upon the tour’s postponement, it was unclear who would be opening for Ozzy in 2020. Megadeth themselves had canceled their remaining 2019 tour dates when frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer, so their status was up in the air.

Now we know that Manson will be Ozzy’s lone support act on the outing, which kicks off May 27th in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour runs through a July 31st show in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tickets available here.

“Marilyn is killer live,” said Ozzy in a press release. “He’s so f**king out there, and if I think that, then look out, we’re all f**ked.”

Manson added, “I’ve toured with Ozzy many times and it’s always been f**king spectacular. I’m honored to do it again. This is one not to miss.”

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Shows)

As it stands, both artists should be supporting new albums. Ozzy will release his new solo LP, Ordinary Man, in early 2020, having just unveiled the lead single, “Under the Graveyard”. Manson, meanwhile, has been working on a new album, and recently unveiled a cover of the folk tune “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”.

Ozzy also recently revealed the rescheduled 2020 dates for his UK and European tour, after postponing that jaunt twice. Those shows will kick off on October 23rd in Newcastle, UK, and feature Judas Priest as support. See Ozzy’s full itinerary below.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union ^

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium ^

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ^

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre ^

06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena ^

06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest) ^

07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^

07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

10/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *

10/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

10/28 – London, UK @ The O2 *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Arena *

11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

11/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/11 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *

11/13 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

11/19 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

11/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Arena *

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

11/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

11/28 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

12/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *

12/07 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

^ = with Marilyn Manson

* = with Judas Priest