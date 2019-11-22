Marilyn Manson unveils cover of The Doors’ classic “The End”: Stream

Marilyn Manson, photo by Raymond Ahner

Marilyn Manson has released his second straight cover song, this time taking on The Doors’ classic “The End”. It’s paired with a visual featuring one of the singer’s own watercolor paintings.

The shock rocker takes the already haunting track and adds a level of creepiness to it. The rasp and crackle to his voice contrasts with the clean baritone of Jim Morrison in the original. Manson also adds a little more profanity to Morrison’s famous “Father … I want to kill you” spoken word lines toward the end of the song.



The Antichrist Superstar’s version of “The End” comes one month after he unveiled a cover of the traditional folk tune “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”. Manson previously revealed that he was recording a cover of “The End” for the Stephen King miniseries The Stand, in which he’ll also star. The upcoming series is set to air on CBS All Access.

It is unclear if either track will be included on Manson’s upcoming album, which will likely surface in early 2020. The singer has been working on a new LP with producer Shooter Jennings, and had originally hoped to release the album this year.

Earlier this month, Manson was announced as the support act on Ozzy Osbourne’s rescheduled North American tour. The pair will hit the road together beginning May 27th in Atlanta, Georgia, wrapping up on July 31st in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pick up tickets here.

Listen to Marilyn Manson’s cover of “The End” in the player below. The song is also available on streaming and download platforms.

“The End” Artwork: