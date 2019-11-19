Martin Lawrence to host “The Lit AF Tour” with Hannibal Buress, Bruce Bruce, Lil Rel

Bruce Bruce, Hannibal Buress (photo by Ben Kaye), Martin Lawrence (photo by Heather Kaplan), Lil Rel (photo via FOX)

Damn Gina, looks like 2020 is going to be Martin Lawrence’s year. Not only is the comedian going to be back on the screen with Will Smith in Bad Boys for Life, but he’s returning to the road for a new edition of “The LIT AF Tour”.

Presented by AEG, the new stand-up comedy tour comes two years after the original run. Past guests Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Jay Pharoah, and Bruce Bruce will rejoin Lawrence for the nationwide jaunt, alongside new additions Hannibal Buress, Lil’ Rel, Lil’ Duval, and Tommy Davidson. Also appearing at select dates are Michael Blackson, Adele Givens, Earthquake, B. Simone, and Donnell Rawlings.



“Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast,” Lawrence said in a statement. “Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party.”

The bill will vary between each stop on the 29-date trek, which kicks off January 31st in Washington, DC. Other cities on the itinerary include Birmingham, Raleigh, Detroit, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Memphis, Brooklyn, Ontario, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Las Vegas. The whole thing wraps in literal paradise with a May 30th show in Honolulu, Hawaii.

CITI members get first crack at tickets on November 20th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with regular pre-sale launching November 21st. General on-sale begins November 22nd via the LIT AF website. You can also check for tickets here. Find the full schedule below.

“The LIT AF Tour” 2020 Dates:

01/31 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Rickey Smiley, Lil Duval, Adele Givens)

02/01 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena (Rickey Smiley, Earthquake, Adele Givens)

02/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce)

02/08 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center (Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Bruce Bruce)

02/14 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena (DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Bruce Bruce)

02/15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (Michael Blackson, Lil Duval, Bruce Bruce)

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Bruce Bruce)

02/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (DeRay Davis, Lil Rel Howery, Donnell Rawlings)

02/23 – Indianapolis, IN @Bankers Life Fieldhouse (DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, B. Simone, Tommy Davidson)

03/06 – Savannah, GA @ Martin Luther King Jr Arena (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce)

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Donnell Rawlings)

03/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce)

03/12 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center (DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Adele Givens)

03/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Adele Givens)

03/14 – Charlotte, SC @ Spectrum Center (DeRay Davis, Adele Givens, Bruce Bruce)

03/27 – Memphis, TN @ FedexForum (DeRay Davis, Ricky Smiley, B. Simone, Tommy Davidson)

03/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson)

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson)

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center (Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley, Donnell Rawlings)

04/10 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena (Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce)

04/11 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce)

04/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, B. Simone, Tommy Davidson)

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena (Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings, B. Simone)

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie (Rickey Smiley, Hannibal Buress, Donnell Rawlings, B. Simone)

05/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Rickey Smiley, Hannibal Buress, Donnell Rawlings, Donnell Rawlings)

05/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Arena (Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Jay Pharoah, Tommy Davidson)

05/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena (DeRay Davis, Eathquake, Donnell Rawlings, and Surprise Guest)

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center (DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson)

05/30 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena (lineup to be announced)