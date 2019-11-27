Menu
Martin Scorsese working on documentary about 1970s New York City music scene

Filmmaker will explore the Vinyl era in a new non-scripted feature

by
on November 27, 2019, 11:32am
Martin Scorsese, photo via National Endowment of the Arts

As a result of the unceremonious cancelation of HBO’s Vinyl, Martin Scorsese never got to fully explore his clear affinity for the world of 1970s music. Now, thanks to a new deal with Imagine Entertainment, he’ll get a second chance with a new documentary set to explore New York City’s scene during that era.

Variety reports that the upcoming film is one of over a dozen projects Imagine’s new documentary wing is currently spearheading. Specific details are being held back for now, but surely fans should be excited to see Scorsese returning to the music world. Before the newly streamable The Irishman, the filmmaker’s last feature was Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, a “pseudo-doc” covering Dylan’s iconic 1975 tour. His past non-scripted music projects centered on The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, The Band, and others.

Imagine, headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein leading the documentary division, is currently looking for a distributor for the project. The company has a first-look deal with Apple TV+, though Scorsese’s blossoming relationship with Netflix (who distributed both The Irishman and Rolling Thunder Revue) leaves another streaming door open as well.

