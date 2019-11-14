Music Mean Tweets: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Chance, Cardi B, and more read Twitter insults

Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The long-running Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment Mean Tweets has proved to be a gift that keeps on giving. It’s a way to take the rich and famous down a peg by forcing them into the same space as the most toxic people on Twitter. And while almost everyone Kimmel invites to the segment is a charismatic performer, some handle it with more grace than others.

“I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on,” Cardi B read. She then loudly exclaimed, “How I look loud? How I look loud? I’m loud?” Chance the Rapper was faced with one of the least-funny, most-abusive tweets in segment history, and wrapped up his read by smiling at the camera and asking innocently, “There’s people that don’t like me?”



A couple of rockers were on the wrong end of punchlines. “Why does Tré Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?” read one. Another for Alice Cooper said that “Alice Cooper looked 65 in 1972, how is he still alive?”

But it was the country artists, specifically the Lukes, who came in for the worst roasting. “I’d rather listen to a barn full of baby pigs being vaccinated than listen to Luke Bryan‘s new song.” Bryan read. He added, “I have vaccinated baby pigs. That is awful.” As for Luke Combs, he “makes music for people who taste the gas before they fill up their truck.”

For more, including one twit who suggested that Lizzo was familiar with happy meals, and another who wondered if Billie Eilish got her clothes at a gym lost-and-found, watch the full segment below.

Previous editions of Mean Tweets included an all-hip-hop version featuring Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, as well as more genre-inclusive lineups including Korn, Nickelback, and Miley Cyrus.