Meat Puppets and Mudhoney announce co-headlining 2020 tour

Mudhoney and Meat Puppets, photos by Lior Phillips and Joseph Cultice

Grab your earplugs. Meat Puppets and Mudhoney have announced a co-headlining tour for 2020. The two alt-rock acts will tour the US together in the month of May. See the full list of dates below.

Meat Puppets and Mudhoney’s co-headlining tour kicks off in San Francisco on May 7th and concludes in Salt Lake City on May 13th. Along the way, they play in Los Angeles, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Denver. The co-headlining tour may be short, but it’s only a matter of time until that changes; more dates will be added according to a press release.



Tickets for the joint tour are on sale now. Later this month, Meat Puppets will play a few solo shows in Arizona and California. Mudhoney also has a few solo dates of their own, including performances in Washington and California. Grab tickets to all of Meat Puppets upcoming concerts here, and find tickets to all future Mudhoney shows here.

Now’s a good time to catch Meat Puppets on tour. The band recently reunited their original lineup and released a brand new album, Dusty Notes, which is their first album with the original lineup since 1995’s No Joke! If you want a taste of the album first, go ahead and give singles “Warranty” and “Nine Pins” a listen. Then catch up with the band on all things pre- and post-reunion by streaming their interview on Kyle Meredith With….

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Meanwhile, Mudhoney’s latest album is 2018’s Digital Garbage. The alt-rock record features songs with very of-the-now titles like “Paranoid Core” and “Kill Yourself Live”, and it follows their 2013 album Vanishing Point. Given it will be roughly two years since that album’s release by the time this co-headlining tour begins, there’s a decent likeliness that Mudhoney will play more deep cuts and older hits since the new album will have already gotten tour time.

See both Meat Puppets’ and Mudhoney’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Meat Puppets 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/30 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Fillmore #

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater #

05/09 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto #

05/10 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Summit #

05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth #

# = w/ Mudhoney

Mudhoney 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/16 — Yakima, WA @ Seasons Performance Hall

02/29 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets Pioneertown

05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Fillmore #

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater #

05/09 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto #

05/10 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Summit #

05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth #

# = w/ Meat Puppets