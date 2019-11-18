Melissa Etheridge announces spring 2020 tour dates

Melissa Etheridge has announced a new tour set for spring 2020. The trek comes in continued support of her latest album, The Medicine Show, which dropped back in April.
The 25 new dates begin March 26th in Waukegan, Illinois. From there, the singer-songwriter/activist will play a range of venues in cities like Reading, Pennsylvania; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Albany, New York; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Knoxville, Tennessee; and more.
The North American leg comes ahead of a full German jaunt in the summer. Etheridge will also headline the fourth edition of her Melissa Etheridge Cruise in October with a lineup that includes Tegan and Sara, Shawn Colvin, Tig Notaro, Lucy Spraggan, Sonia Leigh, and others.
A pre-sale for the new shows opens November 20th at 10:00 a.m. local, with public on-sale launching November 22nd at the same time via Ticketmaster. Information on VIP packages can be found at Etheridge’s website, and you can also get tickets to all her upcoming dates here.
Melissa Etheridge 2020 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre
03/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
03/28 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
03/31 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
04/01 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
04/03 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
04/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino
04/05 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
04/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/09 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/10 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino
04/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
04/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
04/14 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
04/15 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre Main Stage
04/17 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama
04/18 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
04/19 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
04/21 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
04/24 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
04/27 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
04/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
04/30 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher@Horne Center
05/01 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/27 – Stuttgart, DE @ Freilichtbuhne Killesberg Park
06/28 – Hannover, DE @ Gilde Parkbühne
06/29 – Nürenberg, DE @ Meistersingerhalle
07/01 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!Rassen Bonn Gronau
07/02 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
07/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
07/07 – Dresden, DE @ Grosser Garten Young Guar
10/20-26 – Atlantic Ocean @ Melissa Etheridge Cruise 2020 *
* = w/ Tegan and Sara, Shawn Colvin, Tig Notaro, Sonia Leigh, Melissa Crispo, Angie K., and more
Below, revisit Etheridge’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from last year.
