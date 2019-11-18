Melissa Etheridge announces spring 2020 tour dates

Melissa Etheridge, photo by Alive Coverage

Melissa Etheridge has announced a new tour set for spring 2020. The trek comes in continued support of her latest album, The Medicine Show, which dropped back in April.

The 25 new dates begin March 26th in Waukegan, Illinois. From there, the singer-songwriter/activist will play a range of venues in cities like Reading, Pennsylvania; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Albany, New York; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Knoxville, Tennessee; and more.



The North American leg comes ahead of a full German jaunt in the summer. Etheridge will also headline the fourth edition of her Melissa Etheridge Cruise in October with a lineup that includes Tegan and Sara, Shawn Colvin, Tig Notaro, Lucy Spraggan, Sonia Leigh, and others.

A pre-sale for the new shows opens November 20th at 10:00 a.m. local, with public on-sale launching November 22nd at the same time via Ticketmaster. Information on VIP packages can be found at Etheridge’s website, and you can also get tickets to all her upcoming dates here.

Melissa Etheridge 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

03/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

03/28 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

03/31 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

04/01 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

04/03 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

04/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino

04/05 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

04/07 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/09 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/10 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino

04/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

04/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

04/14 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

04/15 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre Main Stage

04/17 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama

04/18 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

04/19 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

04/21 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

04/24 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

04/27 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

04/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

04/30 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher@Horne Center

05/01 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/27 – Stuttgart, DE @ Freilichtbuhne Killesberg Park

06/28 – Hannover, DE @ Gilde Parkbühne

06/29 – Nürenberg, DE @ Meistersingerhalle

07/01 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!Rassen Bonn Gronau

07/02 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

07/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/07 – Dresden, DE @ Grosser Garten Young Guar

10/20-26 – Atlantic Ocean @ Melissa Etheridge Cruise 2020 *

* = w/ Tegan and Sara, Shawn Colvin, Tig Notaro, Sonia Leigh, Melissa Crispo, Angie K., and more

Below, revisit Etheridge’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from last year.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public