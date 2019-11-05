Metallica donate $100,000 to California wildfire relief efforts through their foundation

Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner

As massive wildfires continue to devastate and displace communities of Northern and Southern California, Metallica have announced that they are donating $100,000 to relief efforts via their All Within My Hands foundation. The band previously made a similar donation when wildfires wreaked havoc on California around the same time last year.

Metallica are donating $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and another $50,000 to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. They also encouraged fans to help in any way they can as wildfires continue to threaten the band’s home state.



A post on the Metallica’s website stated the following:

“Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires.

All Within My Hands would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund – created by the Community Foundation Sonoma County – and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund – created by the California Community Foundation.

Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms. We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need as well as the first responders who have been working tirelessly to keep Californians safe. Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

Metallica were recently named the “biggest all-time touring band” by Pollstar, and experienced great success at the box office with their S&M2 concert movie, so it’s nice to see the thrash metal legends once again giving back to those in desperate need.

(Read: Metallica to Headline Five Major US Festivals in 2020)

The iconic metal act recently postponed its fall tour of Australia and New Zealand as frontman James Hetfield sought treatment for addiction, but the band is set to embark on a South American tour with Greta Van Fleet in April before headlining five major US festivals throughout 2020.