Metronomy announce 2020 North American tour

Metronomy, photo by Gregoire Alexandre

Metronomy closed out the summer with the release of their new album, Metronomy Forever. Now, the English electronic outfit has announced a supporting 2020 North American tour, as well as shared a video for one of the record’s singles, “Insecurity”.

Today’s new round of dates runs from late January through the end of February. Cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Montreal, and Chicago are listed on the itinerary, as are Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, and Austin. Opening acts for these shows include Joy Again, Charlotte Adigery, Bodega, and Faux Real.



The North American trek follows Metronomy’s 2019 stints in the UK and South America, and comes ahead of the group’s series of springtime European gigs. Tickets for all their upcoming concerts are available for purchase here.

As for Metronomy’s new “Insecurity” visual, it was helmed by director Richard Philip Smith. A surreal watch, it features throwback CGI, sci-fi elements, and more. “For this video, we set up a paranoid environment where the rules and hierarchies are unsettled and everyone is under intense scrutiny,” Smith explained in a statement.

Find the band’s full live schedule, followed by the new video.

Metronomy 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute

11/24 – Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap Festival

11/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

12/05 – Santiago, CL @ Matucana 100

12/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio Club

12/09 – Cutitiba, BR @ Audio Club

12/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Sacadura 154

12/13 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Opiniao

12/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

01/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *

02/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

02/05 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

02/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre *

02/14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

02/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

02/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

02/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^#

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^#

02/23 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

02/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

03/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

03/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1

03/21 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith Sud

03/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

03/25 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

03/27 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

03/29 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

03/31 – Poznan, PL @ Tama

04/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

04/03 – Dresden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof

04/04 – Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache

04/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

04/07 – Lille, FR @ Zenith Arena

04/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte

* = w/ Joy Again

+ = w/ Charlotte Adigery

^ = w/ Bodega

# = w/ Faux Real