Metronomy announce 2020 North American tour

Metronomy closed out the summer with the release of their new album, Metronomy Forever. Now, the English electronic outfit has announced a supporting 2020 North American tour, as well as shared a video for one of the record’s singles, “Insecurity”.
Today’s new round of dates runs from late January through the end of February. Cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Montreal, and Chicago are listed on the itinerary, as are Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, and Austin. Opening acts for these shows include Joy Again, Charlotte Adigery, Bodega, and Faux Real.
The North American trek follows Metronomy’s 2019 stints in the UK and South America, and comes ahead of the group’s series of springtime European gigs. Tickets for all their upcoming concerts are available for purchase here.
As for Metronomy’s new “Insecurity” visual, it was helmed by director Richard Philip Smith. A surreal watch, it features throwback CGI, sci-fi elements, and more. “For this video, we set up a paranoid environment where the rules and hierarchies are unsettled and everyone is under intense scrutiny,” Smith explained in a statement.
Find the band’s full live schedule, followed by the new video.
Metronomy 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute
11/24 – Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap Festival
11/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
12/05 – Santiago, CL @ Matucana 100
12/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio Club
12/09 – Cutitiba, BR @ Audio Club
12/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Sacadura 154
12/13 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Opiniao
12/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
01/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *
02/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
02/05 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
02/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
02/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
02/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre *
02/14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
02/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^
02/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^
02/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^#
02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^#
02/23 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
02/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #
03/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
03/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1
03/21 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith Sud
03/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
03/25 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
03/27 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
03/29 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
03/31 – Poznan, PL @ Tama
04/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
04/03 – Dresden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof
04/04 – Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache
04/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
04/07 – Lille, FR @ Zenith Arena
04/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte
* = w/ Joy Again
+ = w/ Charlotte Adigery
^ = w/ Bodega
# = w/ Faux Real