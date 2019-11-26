Mick Mars issues statement after saying he’d “invite the world to come for free” if Mötley Crüe toured again

Mötley Crüe, photo by Philip Cosores

Mötley Crüe’s recent reunion announcement has forced a few of their band members to eat their own words. Guitarist Mick Mars is now clarifying comments he made in 2014 when he said he would “invite the world to come for free” if the Crüe ever toured again.

As previously reported, Mötley Crüe confirmed last week that they would be reuniting to hit the road again, despite the members signing a “cessation of touring” agreement prior to their “Final Tour”, which wrapped up on December 31st, 2015. The contract, which the band literally blew up in announcing their return, had prohibited the four members from touring as Mötley Crüe again.



Once the reunion was announced, old quotes from band members guaranteeing and promising not to tour again began to resurface, but one that was particularly of interest was a pledge by Mick Mars on VH1 Classic’s That Metal Show. When host Don Jamieson doubted that it was the final tour, saying he’d see the band on the next outing, Mars responded, “Let me put it this way: If that happens, I will invite the world to come for free.”

Jamieson dug the old clip up last week, and shared it on Twitter, saying, “I always said they’d be back. My redemption tour starts today. And great news … free tix for all Mötley Crüe fans!”

(Read: Ranking Every Mötley Crüe Album From Worst to Best)

Faced with the possibility of Crüe playing a bunch of free shows next year, Mars addressed the clip, issuing the following statement via Instagram:

“While I was clearly joking about the free tickets that night on TMS, I was also deeply convinced that we would never ever be touring again. I would never have expected to be facing a whole new generation of fans demanding to see us play. In fact, touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE comes at a weird place in time, since my solo record is almost complete after such a long time of writing and recording. But, I put our fans first. Anyways, I am eating a lot of crow and humble pie this Thanksgiving for those remarks and accept that some of you see this as me being dishonest. I said what I said and I was wrong. Peace.”

Mötley Crüe have credited the popularity of the band’s recent Netflix biopic The Dirt for sparking the reunion. While no official tour announcement has been made, Rolling Stone reported that the Crüe will embark on a stadium outing with Def Leppard and Poison in 2020.