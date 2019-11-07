Mister Goblin will “Fix Your Face” with his new song: Stream

Mister Goblin, photo by Sarah Edmands Martin

Mister Goblin, the solo project of Two Inch Astronaut frontman Sam Woodring, has shared a new single called “Fix Your Face”. The song comes from his upcoming debut album, Is Path Warm?, due out November 22nd via Exploding in Sound.

In a press release, Woodring described Is Path Warm? as a deep dive into the mental health industry, saying, “This record is about the system and how we understand others’ struggles, and how we intervene.” You can hear that sentiment throughout “Fix Your Face”, but likely not how you expect. The song addresses continually being brushed off and having others downplay your problems by comparing it to general exhaustion. “I always get stuck on the same old things/ And let history repeat itself like Friday the 13th,” he sings. “Every sequel’s the same/ And I die at the end.”



Whereas lead single “Calendar Dogs” picked up the knotted guitar lines of Two Inch Astronaut’s path, this new Mister Goblin single slows things down for a more personal, singular sound. “Fix Your Face” sounds like an afternoon stroll with a lot on its mind, all full of looping, soft guitar melodies and quiet thoughts that morph into inner yells. There’s even a great Halloween 3 reference, so keep your ears perked for that moment. Give it a listen below.

Mister Goblin has a short run of tour dates later this year supporting Is Path Warm? The trek kicks off on December 14th in Boston and wraps up on December 20th in Washington, DC. The Boston trio Pet Fox will open. You can look for tickets here.

Pre-orders for Is Path Warm? are currently available. The effort follows Mister Goblin’s 2018 EP Final Boy and marks his first full-length record as a solo artist.

Consequence of Sound previously debuted “Calendar Dogs”, which features Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, in an exclusive Origins feature. Mister Goblin broke down the influences that led to the track’s creation, including the beloved dog Sounder and an embrace of recycling.

Mister Goblin 2019 Tour Dates:

12/14 — Boston, MA @ Hong Kong Trixie’s *

12/15 — New York, NY @ Trans Pecos *

12/16 — New Brunswick, NJ @ In the West *

12/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s On Front *

12/18 — Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

12/19 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

12/20 — Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

* = w/ Pet Fox