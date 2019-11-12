Moby is an animal rights advocate, and he now has giant arm tattoos to prove it

Moby's new animal rights tattoo

Moby already has “VEGAN FOR LIFE” imprinted in all caps on the side of his neck. Now, to mark the 32nd anniversary of him becoming a vegan, the electronic music has adorned his arms with 12 massive letters spelling out “Animal Rights”.

“As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate,” Moby explained in an Instagram post revealing his new tattoos. “I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will.”



One has to hope that at some point in the near future, Moby, with his sleeves rolled up, will testify before Congress regarding his role in the investigation into Donald Trump’s finances, leading to Trump’s inevitable impeachment, at which point the simulation will officially come to an end. But until then, enjoy this photo of Moby’s new tattoos: