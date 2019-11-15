Modest Mouse return with new single “Ice Cream Party”: Stream

Modest Mouse, photo by James Joiner

After four years without releasing new music, Modest Mouse returned this past April with a 7-inch single featuring“Poison the Well” and “I’m Still Here”. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Ice Cream Party”.

The standalone single isn’t exactly as sweet as its title suggests. Though there’s some psychedelic playfulness in this reverberating guitar and subtle twang, there’s a forlornness threaded throughout. The titular gathering appears to be less of a celebration and more of a desperate plea for companionship. “Well my father doesn’t bring the belt no more/ It’s all right, would you please come over,” sings Isaac Brock. “Sure you’ve heard that he mom are separated and he’s gone/ He won’t be around/ An ice cream party at my house.”



Take a listen below.

Modest Mouse will finish up their tour with The Black Keys later this month before heading on a headlining trek of their own. Find the itinerary below, and get tickets here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Modest Mouse 2019 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena*

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*

11/24 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

12/07 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/08 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

12/10 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 – Vail, CO @ Vail Snow Days

12/14 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

* = w/ The Black Keys