Monarchy share new single “Glow Vision”: Stream

Monarchy

After releasing their latest album, Mid:Night, earlier this year, synth-pop duo Monarchy are already preparing a follow-up. Due out sometime next year via Warner, the Australian-cum-British band is previewing the yet-untitled record with a new single called “Glow Vision”.

The track shows a renewed interest in dance floor beats from Monarchy, who load up on the disco grooves and pulsing rhythms. It’s locked into some classic funk, blending modern tools like the Korg Minilogue with retro synthesizers like the classic Jupiter 6.



Said the band’s Ra Black in a press release,

“Sometimes even the fullest seemingly unshakeable love can feel fragile and turbulent. This song is a note to my girlfriend to let her know that I may be a bit altered, a bit lost at the end of the spirals of my mind but even there I can see what I’ve always known, which is that we have a future and the future is bright.”

Take a listen to Monarchy’s “Glow Vision” below.