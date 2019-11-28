Morrissey announces new album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain

Morrissey, photo by Philip Cosores

Morrissey has announced the release of a new album called I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. It’s due out in March 2020 via BMG.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain marks Moz’s 13th solo album to date. The 11-track effort collects his first original material since 2017’s Low in High School. Earlier this year, he released the covers album California Son.



In a statement provided to the website Morrissey Central, the singer described his upcoming album as “the very best of me … too good to be true … too true to be considered good …”

The first single, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”, features vocals by Thelma Houston. Its B-side, “Rainbow Valley”, is a cover of the UK hit by The Love Affair.

To coincide with the album’s release, BMG will reissue several of Morrissey’s past solo albums, including Southpaw Grammar, Maladjusted, You Are The Quarry, Ringleader Of The Tormentors, Years Of Refusal, and Live At The Hollywood Bowl. Each reissue will feature a new remaster along with updated artwork and sleeve notes.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain Tracklist;

01. Jim Jim Falls

02. Love Is On Its Way Out

03. Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

04. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain

05. What Kind of People Live in These Houses?

06. Knockabout World

07. Darling, I Hug a Pillow

08. Once I Saw the River Clean

09. The Truth About Ruth

10. The Secret of Music

11. My Hurling Days Are Done