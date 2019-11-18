Mötley Crüe reuniting for 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison: Report

Motley Crue, photo by Philip Cosores

Despite signing a much publicized agreement never to tour again, Mötley Crüe are reportedly set to reunite for a 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison. While rumors have been circulating for weeks, sources have now confirmed to Rolling Stone that the trek will indeed take place.

Mötley Crüe wrapped up their two-year “Final Tour” on December 31st, 2015, with a show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Prior to that tour, the band members held a press conference where they signed a “cessation of touring agreement,” in which they stated they would never tour as Mötley Crüe again.



It now appears that Mötley Crüe are ready to tear up that contract and hit the road again. While no dates or venues have been revealed, Rolling Stone reports that the three bands will hit US stadiums at some point in 2020.

During the midst of the “Final Tour” in 2014, bassist Nikki SIxx told Rolling Stone, “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Despite being inactive from the road for a few years, 2019 proved to be a big year for Mötley Crüe. The Dirt, a long awaited biopic on the band, debuted on Netflix, depicting the debauchery that surrounded the glam-metal outfit in the ’80s. While it received mostly negative reviews, the film did wonders for the band’s exposure, increasing online streams of the Crüe’s music.

Def Leppard also had a big 2019, having been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in the spring. Poison, meanwhile, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their multiplatinum 1990 album, Flesh & Blood, in 2020.

This is a developing story …