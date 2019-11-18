Mötley Crüe confirm reunion, destroy “cessation of touring” contract

Motley Crue

Following a report earlier today that Mötley Crüe are reuniting, the band itself has confirmed the news. In a statement titled “Mötley Crüe Is Back”, along with an accompanying video, the band revealed that it has destroyed the “cessation of touring contract” that prevented the veteran hard rock act from playing live again.

Mötley Crüe supposedly played their last show ever on December 31st, 2015, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the last date on their “Final Tour”. This morning, a report from Rolling Stone suggested that Mötley Crüe would embark on a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison in 2020, although no dates were revealed. In their statement, the Crüe did not confirm the tour news, but did declare that the band is indeed back together.



The statement, issued by the band’s publicist and posted on Mötley Crüe’s website, credits the success surrounding the band biopic The Dirt as sparking the reunion. It reads as follows:

“Almost 6 years after signing a Cessation of Touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together. Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience. And the band best known for breaking the rules has destroyed their cessation of touring contract in true Mötley Crüe-fashion, by literally blowing it up.

After 35 years together on stage, and 30 years since the release of Dr. Feelgood, the members of Mötley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their Final Show on December 31, 2015. Vince, Nikki, Mick and Tommy didn’t come together again until 2018 to participate in the making of The Dirt movie, which unexpectedly brought them closer together again including seeing them head back into the recording studio after having gone in their own directions for several years. The fuse was lit.”

Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in The Dirt, also issued an accompanying statement:

“Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could’ve seen the real Mötley Crüe play live. I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Mötley Crüe listened!”

Along with the statement, Mötley Crüe unveiled a video that literally shows the “cessation of touring agreement” being blown up. Watch that below, and stay tuned as tour plans are confirmed.