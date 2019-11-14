The Motorola Razr is back, baby

Motorola Razr 2020

Before the advent of iPhone, it was the Motorola Razr that ruled the day. During its peak between 2004 and 2007, more than 130 million units were sold, a record for flip phones that still stands today. Now, more than a decade later, Motorola is bringing back the Razr, with a few noteworthy changes.

Most notably, the new Razr is now a foldable smartphone. However, whereas other foldable phones expand to become a tablet, the Razr folds down to fit inside of a pants pocket (via The Verge). You know, because it’s a flip phone!



This design does provide some downsides, though, as the phone utilizes a slower processing chip and 16-megapixel camera to optimize batter life and reduce overheating. It runs Android 9 Pie as its operating system.

The Razr comes packaged in a box that doubles as an amplified speaker stand, and also includes wireless earbuds.

It will be available exclusively through Verizon beginning in January. Its $1,500 price tag is relatively steep by 2019 smart phone standards, but remember: it’s a flip smart phone.

Check out an intro video for the new Motorola Razr below, and read a full unboxing review on CNET.