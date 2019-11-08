Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron share new collaborative album Lost Wisdom Pt. 2: Stream

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron, photo by Rin-san Jeff Miller

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron have come together again for their newest release, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new album follows the two artists’ previous collaboration, 2008’s Lost Wisdom, as well as Phil Elverum’s Mount Eerie LP Now Only from last year. Prior to the release, listeners heard “Love Without Possession” and “Belief pt. 2”, two tender songs plucked straight from the soft delicate sounds of PNW folk, evoking the melancholy landscape of turning tamarack woods.



In a press release, Elverum explained the album’s content as coming from a place between grieving the passing of his late wife, Geneviève Castréehis, and his brief marriage with actress Michelle Williams. “Finding myself staring into another fire, disoriented by the changes, these songs came out,” he wrote. “I tried to make songs that did not rely at all on who I am or who I am singing about. ‘The song, not the singer’ is my guide, even while singing inescapably as and about myself.”

The album arrives via P.W. Elverum & Sun. Physical copies are available via the label’s online store. Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron have just a couple West Coast tour dates left, so get those tickets here.

Stream Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 in full below.

Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 Artwork:

Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 Tracklist:

01. Belief

02. When I Walk Out of the Museum

03. Enduring the Waves

04. Love Without Possession

05. Real Lost Wisdom

06. Widows

07. Pink Light

08. Belief pt. 2