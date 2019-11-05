My Chemical Romance announce more reunion shows

My Chemical Romance confirm 2020 reunion shows

My Chemical Romance recently announced their first show in seven years, a December 20th date at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Now, the reunited emo rock band has announced as the headliners of next year’s Download Festival in Australia.

MCR top the bill of Download’s pair of Australian festivals, taking place in Melbourne on March 20th and Sydney on the 21st. Other confirmed acts include Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, Clutch, Baroness, The Hu, and more.



Following Download Festival, MCR will travel to New Zealand for a show in Western Springs. They’ll be supported by Jimmy Eat World.

Get tickets to MCR’s upcoming tour dates here.

My Chemical Romance 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World