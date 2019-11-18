My Chemical Romance begin rehearsals for reunion tour

My Chemical Romance in rehearsals

The members of My Chemical Romance hit the studio this weekend to begin rehearsals for their upcoming reunion tour.

The band’s Instagram published a photo of vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way together for the first time since 2013. The photo is dated November 15th, 2019.



Thus far, MCR have confirmed four reunion shows, the first of which takes place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20th. In March, they’ll head to Australia to headline Download Festival as well as play a gig in New Zealand.

My Chemical Romance 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall #

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

# = w/ Thursday

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World