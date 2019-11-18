Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

My Chemical Romance begin rehearsals for reunion tour

Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way are photographed together for the first time since 2013

by
on November 17, 2019, 10:37pm
0 comments
My Chemical Romance in rehearsals
My Chemical Romance in rehearsals

The members of My Chemical Romance hit the studio this weekend to begin rehearsals for their upcoming reunion tour.

The band’s Instagram published a photo of vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way together for the first time since 2013. The photo is dated November 15th, 2019.

Thus far, MCR have confirmed four reunion shows, the first of which takes place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20th. In March, they’ll head to Australia to headline Download Festival as well as play a gig in New Zealand.

View this post on Instagram

11.15.19

A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance) on

 

My Chemical Romance 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall #
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

# = w/ Thursday
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

 

Previous Story
Trump sycophant Jon Voight to receive National Medal of the Arts
Next Story
Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck call for release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut
No comments