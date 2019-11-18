Nathaniel Rateliff announces new solo album, tour dates

Nathaniel Rateliff, Rett Rogers

Prior to launching to soul-rock stardom with The Night Sweats, Nathaniel Rateliff had a strong solo career as an indie Americana artist. This spring, he’ll return to those roots with a new solo album and accompanying tour.

Details on the LP are currently scarce, save for that fact that it’s arriving early next year via Stax Records. Fans will certainly hear the new music on Rateliff’s “And It’s Still Alright Tour”, however. The trek is set to launch March 4th in Minneapolis, with stops lined up for Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. Los Angeles and San Francisco will get two shows each, while a special Colorado date in August will see Rateliff share the stage with Kevin Morby at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.



According to a press release, the concerts will see Rateliff delivering both solo acoustic and full-band renditions of songs from throughout his catalog. There’s also the promise of more dates to come, including a European leg.

Tickets to the first “And It’s Still Alright Tour” gigs go on sale November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Rateliff’s website. You can also find tickets to all his upcoming dates, including those with The Night Sweats, here. Check the full itinerary below.

Nathaniel Rateliff 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

12/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (WFUV Holiday Cheer)

12/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^

03/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre %

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall ^

03/10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

03/14 – Washington DC @ The Anthem $

03/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater $

03/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre $

03/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre $

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium $

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle $

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel +

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At The Ace Hotel +

04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts +

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts +

04/20 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival ~

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

* = The Last Waltz – An All-Star Celebration of The Band’s Historic Farewell Concert

# = w/ The Night Sweats and Mavis Staples

^ = w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

% = w/ Damien Jurado

$ = w/ Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen

+ = w/ The Still Tide

& = w/ Kevin Morby

~ = w/ The Night Sweats

