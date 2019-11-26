Neneh Cherry issues 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Raw Like Sushi

Neneh Cherry's Raw Like Sushi

The Swedish dance pop pioneer Neneh Cherry has announced the 30th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, Raw Like Sushi. It will be available from UMC/Virgin on January 31st.

1989s Raw Like Sushi is a genre-defying statement, more dance-oriented than Prince and more political than Madonna. For the new deluxe edition, the original album received a new remaster at Abbey Road. Two bonus discs collect various remixes, including Massive Attack’s twist on “Manchild”.



The three-LP or three-CD box set also boasts a 48-page photographic book, along with interviews and new liner notes. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the full tracklist below.

Last year, Cherry released her fifth studio album Broken Politics.

Raw Like Sushi 30th Anniversary Tracklist:

Disc One:

01. Buffalo Stance

02. Manchild

03. Kisses on the Wind

04. Inna City Mamma

05. The Next Generation

06. Love Ghetto

07. Heart

08. Phoney Ladies

09. Outré Risqué Locomotive

10. So Here I Come

11. My Bitch

12. Heart (Demo Version)

Disc Two:

01. Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)

02. Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)

03. Buffalo Stance (Arthur Baker’s 1/2 Way 2 House Remix)

04. Buffalo Stance (Arthur Baker’s Nearly Neu Beat Remix)

05. Buffalo Stance (Kevin Sanderson’s Techno Stance Remix I)

06. Manchild (Old School Mix)

07. Manchild (Massive Attack Remix)

08. Manchild (Massive Attack Bonus Beats)

09. Manchild (Smith’N’Mighty Remix)

10. Manchild (Smith’N’Might More Bass – Less Vocal Style)

Disc Three:

01. Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)

02. Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)

03. Kisses On The Wind (12” Spanish Mix)

04. Kisses On The Wind (David Morales ‘A Little More Puerto Rico’ mix)

05. Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)

06. Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version)

07. The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)

08. The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix)

09. Heart (Club Mix)