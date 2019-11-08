The Shins drop two new songs “Waimanalo” and “Trapped by the Sea”: Stream

The Shins

The Shins have released two new songs, “Waimanalo” and “Trapped By the Sea”, as part of a new 7-inch horning late bandmate Richard Swift. It’s the first new music they’ve dropped since their 2017 album Heartworms and the “flipped” version of that record known as The Worm’s Heart. Listen to both tracks below.

Last year, Swift — a singer-songwriter, producer, and touring member of The Shins — passed away at just 41 years old. Upon hearing the news, collaborators from Swift’s life got together to create a 7-inch series called The Fug Yep Soundation in his honor. Proceeds from sales of the 7-inch series go towards Swift’s family, MusiCares, and Music Support UK.



The first volume of The Fug Yep Soundation came out last year and included Lucius’ covers of “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Keep Me Hanging On.” Now, almost a full year later, the second volume has been released. Among the highlights are these new Shins songs, both of which James Mercer wrote and produced.

(Read: The Shins’ Chutes Too Narrow Shows the Timelessness of Excellent Pop Songs)

“Waimanalo” is a short ditty that sounds like The Shins parading down a street playing acoustic children’s instruments. It’s upbeat and optimistic, and though it’s just over a minute long, it will probably get stuck in your head. Meanwhile, “Trapped by the Sea” sounds like a wobbly B-side from The Flaming Lips. It’s trippy and gooey, with just a dash of melancholic heart that makes a Shins song a Shins song. Stream both songs below.

In other news, it looks like Mercer will be busy with Broken Bells material soon. The Danger Mouse collaboration released a new single several weeks ago called “Good Luck”. It’s been a year since their last standalone single, and over five years since their last album. In other words, Broken Bells are due for a proper release any day now.