Nick Cave announces illustrated autobiography Stranger Than Kindness

Nick Cave, photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave is set to release a new illustrated autobiography. Titled Stranger Than Kindness, the book coincides with a new exhibition dedicated to the musician.

Due out March 23rd through publisher Canongate, the release will be highlighted by images paired with “commentary and meditations from Cave”, as well as previously unseen material that “explores his many real and imagined universes.” Overall, the autobiography seeks to ask “what shapes our lives and makes us who we are, and celebrates the curiosity and power of the creative spirit.”



Canongate elaborated further in a statement,

“Stranger Than Kindness is a journey in images and words into the creative world of musician, storyteller and cultural icon Nick Cave. This highly collectible book contains images selected by Cave from ‘Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition’, presented by the Royal Danish Library in partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne. Featuring full-colour reproductions of original artwork, handwritten lyrics, photographs and collected personal artefacts, it presents Cave’s life, work and inspiration and explores his many real and imagined universes.”

As for the Cave exhibition of the same name, it will be housed at the Royal Danish Library’s Black Diamond venue in Copenhagen and open to the public from March 23rd to October 3rd.

Cave and the Bad Seeds recently put out their immaculate Ghosteen album, which they’ll support with a run of 2020 tour dates. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.