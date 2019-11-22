Nine Inch Nails to release “definitive” edition of With Teeth

Nine Inch Nails to release "definitive" version of With Teeth

Nine Inch Nails have announced a deluxe vinyl reissue of their fourth studio album, 2005’s With Teeth.

This self-decribed “definitive version” of White Teeth was prepared by Trent Reznor, his NIN collaborator Atticus Ross, and art director John Crawford. The set features a new remaster of the album on 180-gram vinyl, “with lots of details attended to that you may never notice but we care about.” Notably, the B-Side “Home” appears as the 11th track on the album following “Sunspots”. Pre-orders are now ongoing and includes a complimentary digital download.



Additionally, Reznor and Ross have announced an expansive box set featuring “extended compositions and explorations” created during the sessions for their original score to Bird Box.

The collection features “over two hours of music that began recording in Los Angeles and was completed before and after Nine Inch Nails’ performances during the 2018 ‘Cold, Black, & Infinite US Tour’.” As Reznor and Ross explain it, “The intense pace coupled with pressures of nightly performances began to bleed through into the work. What started as a score for a film began to mutate and expand into something far beyond what you saw on the screen.”

Bird Box / Null 09 Extended is available as a 4xLP set through the band’s website.

In related news, Reznor and Ross recently unveiled the first volume of music they created for HBO’s Watchmen. Reznor, who recently won a Country Music Award, is also waiting to hear whether Nine Inch Nails will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.