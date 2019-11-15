This nine-year-old girl can drum Nirvana’s “In Bloom” better than you: Watch

Nandi Bushell

Nine-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell uploaded a video of herself playing Nirvana’s hit “In Bloom” and it quickly went viral. Why? Well, there’s the fact that she slays the drum part, she yells along to the song throughout, and she makes some goofy faces whenever she pleases along the way.

In her cover, Bushell nails every note of the song on her drum kit, including some great cymbal crashes, but it’s her emphatic scream-singing that may win your heart. She lets out a wail at both Kurt Cobain’s iconic yelling parts but also whenever she feels like it, which more often than not means whenever she’s exerting extra effort to nail a part. Music is all about the feeling, and she is feeling it.



According to NPR, Bushell has been recognized for her talent before. She’s hung out with Questlove, performed with Lenny Kravitz, and was even featured in a British ad. She hasn’t broken into the double digits yet but Bushell is clearly already on the path to stardom.

This isn’t her first time covering Nirvana, either. A few months ago, she uploaded a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Her great taste in music doesn’t stop there either. Throughout this year, she has uploaded covers of Prince, The Police, System of a Down, Billie Eilish, and even Rage Against the Machine.

“I can jam to Nirvana In Bloom all day! I LOVE NIRVANA,” Bushell tweeted earlier this week. “Nirvana are in my top 5 bands so far. I just found out Dave also played with @jackblack in @tenaciousd, @foofighters and @queensofthestoneage!!!! The film school of rock is the best film in the world.”

Dave Grohl hasn’t responded to her video yet, but there’s a good chance he will. After all, he stopped by Ellen earlier this year to surprise a different child prodigy drummer after seeing her Foo Fighters cover. In the meantime, watch Bushell’s cover of “In Bloom” below and take comfort in knowing that the kids are still alright.