Obituary and Morbid Angel were mentioned in a clue on Jeopardy!

Obituary, photo by Ester Segarra

Death metal fans watching Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! perked up when host Alex Trebek read the band names Obituary and Morbid Angel as part of a clue.

When a contestant tabbed the category “D.M. Me” for $800, Trebek read, “Obituary and Morbid Angel are popular bands in this genre,” and another contestant quickly buzzed in to answer with a chuckle: “What is death metal?”The audience let out a laugh, as well. Perhaps there’s just something humorous about death metal infiltrating the scholarly confines of Jeopardy!.



Television writers must be going through a death-metal phase lately. Last month, the music of Dying Fetus was used in a South Park episode when Stan formed an extreme metal band.

The Jeopardy! mention is certainly convenient cross promotion for Obituary’s fall North American tour and Morbid Angel’s fall tour later this month. Perhaps there will be some studious new faces in the crowd. Watch the moment unfold below.